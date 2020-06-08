Business

Governor JB Pritzker to give update on insurance coverage for rebuilding businesses

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss insurance coverage for rebuilding businesses.

Governor Pritzker will be joined by mayors and local business owners.

This comes as man businesses in the area have been affected by looting and vandalism in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Over the weekend, Governor Pritzker took part in a day of action in west suburban Maywood.

At the day of action, Pritzker took a moment of silence to honor black people who have lost their lives at the hands of police.

"This is a call for justice for them, for the ones who weren't heard of," he said. "Think about the unsung out there that were killed at the hands of a murderous police officer."
