Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., wife Jaqueline hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. and his wife Jacqueline are both hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.According to a statement authorized by their son Jonathan Jackson on Saturday, the couple is currently at Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital."Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both. Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow the CDC guidelines," the statement said."There are no further updates at this time. We will provide updates as they become available." the statement went on to say.Jackson Sr., 79, was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in November of 2017.Mrs. Jackson is 77-years-old.