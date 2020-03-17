coronavirus illinois

Jewel Osco, Whole Foods, Dollar General among stores opening early for seniors during COVID-19 outbreak

Some stores are making special accommodations for older members of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, all Dollar General stores will let seniors shop by themselves, for the first hour they are open.

RELATED: In battle against COVID-19, Dollar General dedicates first hour of shopping to seniors

Seniors are among the most susceptible to the new virus.

And many locations of Shop and Save Market are opening an hour early, just for seniors. This will let them shop with limited exposure to other people.

Also, starting Wednesday all Whole Foods Market in the U.S. and Canada will be opening one hour early to accommodate those over 60 and people with disabilities. Starting on Thursday, all Whole Foods stores in the U.K. will service customers who are 70 and older one hour before opening to the public.

Jewel-Osco will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and vulnerable shoppers.

Target is reducing hours and closing all stores by 9 p.m. and the first hour every Wednesday is being reserved for vulnerable guests, including the elderly.
