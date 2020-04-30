Coronavirus

Flexibility key in job hunting during COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago staffing expert says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Finding work during the COVID-19 pandemic is not impossible.

There are a lot of fields hiring right now, including truck drivers, nurses, store clerks and customer service representatives.

Grocery stores are also bringing in hundreds of new workers.

RELATED: 3.8M US workers file for unemployment last week, raising total to 30 million since coronavirus hit

So how do you get one of those jobs?

Jessica Schaeffer with the LaSalle Network, a staffing company in Chicago, joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Thursday morning.

A lot of companies are staffing up from a contracting perspective, she said. Hiring managers are looking for flexibility.

And those who are fortunate enough to still have a position should make sure they do everything they can to add value to their organization.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldunemploymentcovid 19 pandemicjobscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Little League World Series canceled for first time
Oprah Winfrey to give virtual commencement speech to all Chicago H.S. grads
Illinois stay-at-home order with new rules takes effect Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois stay-at-home order with new rules takes effect Friday
CFD commander owns home that held packed house party, alderman says
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
With Illinois stay-at-home order changes coming Friday, La Grange businesses thank customers with parade
Michigan woman charged after Edens Expressway standoff
Woman hit in face by ball at Wrigley sues Cubs, MLB
Show More
NASCAR returns on May 17 without fans
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 316 in 6,854 cases
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
2 Ill. men face murder charges after woman's body found
Mayor Lightfoot, Supt. Brown announce new CPD operation areas across city
More TOP STORIES News