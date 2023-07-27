Construction worker in Joliet injured after collapse of concrete wall at I-80

A construction worker in Joliet was injured after the collapse of a concrete wall on I-80 Thursday.

JOLIET, Ill. -- A construction worker was trapped under a rubble of concrete in Joliet Thursday morning.

The East Joliet Fire Protection District said they responded at about 1:30 a.m. after a report of a construction worker trapped under a collapsed concrete wall at I-80 and Richards Street.

Authorities said that the 28-year-old construction worker was recued by other workers on the scene.

The worker was transported to Silver Cross Hospital in fair condition, the fire protection district said.

The events leading up to the collapse are under investigation.