IL AG Kwame Raoul launches investigation into Joliet Police Department

The investigation will examine what Raoul's office calls a potential pattern and practice of unlawful policing
The civil investigation is the result of the death of Eric Lurry in police custody in January of 2020.
Last summer, the mayor and city council requested that the attorney general look into the death as part of a broader review of police policies and procedures.
"After reviewing publicly available information, and thousands of documents from the Joliet Police Department we identified sufficient areas of concern to warrant initiating a pattern or practice investigation," Raoul said.
Eric Lurry's death is just one of many cases now under review for how the Joliet Police Department handles traffic stops, pedestrian stops, use of force and allegations of police misconduct.
The AG's office met with Lurry's family Tuesday to inform them of the investigation.
No officers connected to Lurry's death were criminally charged and this investigation is civil in nature, not criminal.
Raoul said his office is not focused on any individual cases per se, but on whether there are systemic problems that need to be addressed. The result could lead to a consent decree similar to Chicago, but it may not.
"The investigation will look at the larger picture in an effort to prevent future incidents from happening rather than looking back and trying to look back and penalize the Joliet Police Department of specific officers," the attorney general said.
The attorney general's office will be holding its first public hearing for this investigation in Joliet, seeking public input.
They have also set up a hotline (833-243-1498) and an email (input.joliet@ilag.gov) where people can provide input on their experiences with the Joliet Police Department.
The City of Joliet issued a statement in response to the invesitation saying, "The City of Joliet is aware the Illinois Attorney General's Office has opened a civil investigation concerning possible patterns or practices of unconstitutional or unlawful policing by the Joliet Police Department. As stated by the Attorney General, this investigation is in response to the letter submitted by the Mayor and City Council to the Attorney General's Office in June 2020. The City of Joliet remains committed to serving the community and will continue to cooperate with the Attorney General's Office during the investigation."