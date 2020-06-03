Joliet mayor's scuffle with protester to be reviewed by Illinois State Police

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have been asked to conduct an independent review of an incident Sunday night involving Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk and a protester.In a video posted on YouTube, the mayor appears to grab a man and throw him to the ground.In a statement, the Mayor O'Dekirk said he was "confronted by a rioter then attacked." He is a former police officer and said he used "standard police tactics" to immobilize the man.