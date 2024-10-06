Man fatally shot at home in Joliet, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon inside a home in the south suburbs.

The shooting happened at a home in the 800 block of Wenberg Street in Joliet, police said.

Officers responded to the home around 3:49 p.m. and the discovered the victim, a 42-year-old man, near the entrance of the home.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Bullet shell casings were found nearby the scene of the shooting, police said.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

Joliet police continue to investigate.