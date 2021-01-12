localish

Explore the Texas-sized Cathedral of Junk!

EMBED <>More Videos

Explore the Texas-sized Cathedral of Junk!

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Cathedral of Junk, started by Vince Hannemann in 1989, is three stories worth of old toys, license plates, appliances, and carefully-curated junk in South Austin.

Hannemann has been sculpting since he was a teenager in New Mexico but says he never intended to create such a piece in Austin.

Over the years, Hannemann's creation has grown into an Austin landmark that has attracted guests from all over the world. Attendees looking to visit the Cathedral of Junk are required to make an appointment before entering the sculpture, which is actually in Vince's backyard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinabc13 plusbe localish houstonktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Anthonie's Market Grill is a hidden gem!
Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot
Monument Inn: Best cinnamon rolls in Texas!
Explore the Texas-sized Cathedral of Junk!
TOP STORIES
Supt. Brown gives update after 56 shot, 11 fatally, over weekend
Vigil held for 4 teens killed in Hickory Hills crash
Woman, 63, killed in Lincolnwood hit-and-run
Viral video of tourist touching Hawaiian monk seal sparks outrage
Motorcyclist dies in Edens Expy. crash at Wilson; lanes reopen
Universal masking recommended for everyone in school older than 2
Capitol rioter who breached Senate faces 1st felony sentence
Show More
Biden counters inflation concerns as agenda hangs in balance
Rev. Jesse Jackson to receive France's highest order of merit
Black Widow Watch Party set for Marvel fans, Kevin Feige on Twitter
Chicago Auto Show 2021 wraps up Monday
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler lakeside Monday
More TOP STORIES News