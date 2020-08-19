Kanye West misses deadline to appear on Wisconsin presidential ballot, election officials say

CHICAGO -- Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommended Tuesday that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state's presidential ballot in November because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.
The staff determined that West and running mate Michelle Tidball missed a 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5, the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot.
The Chicago native is trying to get on Wisconsin's ballot as a third-party candidate. Staff reviewed his nominating papers and found 2,422 valid signatures. The commission, split 3-3 between Republicans and Democrats, meets Thursday and will decide if West gets on the ballot.
Democrats allege that Republicans are pushing West's candidacy in several states to siphon votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Wisconsin is expected to be a key swing state in the race after President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.
West also faced issues getting on the presidential ballot in Illinois.
The state board of elections said earlier this month that the rapper is facing several objections against his candidacy.
The board plans to make a final decision about West's spot on the ballot in the coming weeks.
West tried to get on the presidential ballot in Illinois hours after missing the filing deadline in South Carolina.
West needed 2,500 signatures of registered Illinois voters, but ISBE documents showed West was 1,200 signatures short of that.
West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, initially announced his candidacy on July 4.
