Pechanga Casino murder: NBA star's sister among 2 sentenced to life for killing elderly woman

Saturday, April 22, 2023 8:53PM
2 women given life without parole for killing woman at Pechanga Casino
The two women convicted of killing an elderly woman in a Pechanga Resort and Casino bathroom in 2019 have been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

TEMECULA, Calif. -- The two women convicted of killing an elderly woman in a Pechanga Resort Casino bathroom in 2019 have been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Candace Townsell and Kimesha Williams were convicted of robbing and killing 84-year-old Afaf Assad as she left the bathroom stall, knocking her to the floor, causing her to hit her head.

She never regained consciousness.

The two defendants also have prior convictions.

Williams is the sister of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

