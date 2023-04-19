CPD issues warning of Hyundai, Kia vehicle thefts in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning to Hyde Park neighborhood residents after at least four Hyundai and Kia model cars were stolen in the past week.

In each case, the vehicle was legally parked and when the owner returned, the vehicle was missing or the steering column was damaged, police said.

Here are where the known incidents took place:

- 5200-block of South Drexel Avenue between 8 p.m. April 13 and 7:15 a.m. April 14.

- 5400-block of South Drexel Avenue at 1:30 pm. April 14.

- 5200-block of South Drexel Avenue between 6 p.m. April 13 and 10:45 a.m. April 16.

- 5300-block of South Drexel Avenue between 10 p.m. April 16 and 7 a.m. April 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at (312) 747-8380.

