Osage Tribal Singers perform 'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People),' at 2024 Oscars
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon" is nominated for Best Original Song
Monday, March 11, 2024 12:37AM
LOS ANGELES -- The Osage Tribal Singers performed "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon," which is nominated for Best Original Song, at the 2024 Oscars Sunday night.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is an epic saga of love and betrayal based on the book of the same name. It tracks the suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight after oil was discovered on their tribal land, by white settlers during the Reign of Terror in the 1920s.
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" was written by Scott George, himself a member of the Osage Nation. He is both the first Indigenous nominee for Best Original Song, as well as the first member of the Osage Nation to be nominated for an Oscar. This is his first Academy Award nomination.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is nominated for 10 Oscars:
- Best picture
- Best director: Martin Scorsese
- Best actress in a leading role: Lily Gladstone
- Best actor in a supporting role: Robert De Niro
- Best cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto
- Best costume design: Jacqueline West
- Best film editing: Thelma Schoonmaker
- Best original score: Robbie Robertson
- Best original song: "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" - Music and Lyric by Scott George
- Best production design: Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
