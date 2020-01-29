Kobe Bryant crash: Nest video captures audio of helicopter's final moments

CALABASAS, Calif. -- The sounds of the low-flying helicopter and subsequent crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others can be heard in Google Nest video recorded by a woman who lives near the crash site.

Ronna Leavitt said the Nest video from her front door captured the audio of the helicopter in its final moments.

She said the helicopter flew above her housing complex and made a U-turn before crashing into the mountainside.

A timestamp of 9:45 a.m. can be seen on the video as it transmits the sound of the impact followed by silence.

Leavitt said she spoke to investigators and provided the video to them.

Nine people were killed when the Sikorsky S-76 crashed into a hill in Calabasas Sunday morning. Federal investigators are looking into the cause of the crash and say they may not have an answer for more than a year.

Investigators have removed the key pieces of wreckage, all nine bodies, and evidence such as an iPad, cellphone and documentation from the debris field.

Officials have determined that the helicopter crashed just 20 to 30 feet from the top of the hill at a spot area located 1,085 feet above sea level. The area was a canyon with multiple hills of different elevations surrounding it.

The NTSB confirmed that weather is one of several factors that investigators are examining. They are asking the public to send in any pictures they may have taken in the area of the crash that morning.

Weather pictures can be emailed to: witness@ntsb.gov.

An earlier version of this story identified the video as coming from a Ring camera. It has been updated to reflect the camera was a Google Nest.
