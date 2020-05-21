cook county jail

ER nurse, state representative joins fight against coronavirus at Cook County Jail

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kyle Mullica came to Chicago to fight COVID-19 on the front lines, picking one of the hottest spots in the city: the Cook County Jail.

"It was intense. It was a lot of hours. It was difficult being away from my family," said Mullica, a registered nurse who works in the emergency room of a Colorado hospital.

He put his skills to use in Division 10, working 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, totaling five weeks straight.

"There's this sense of duty, and a sense of calling on things like this. I wanted to use the skill that I had," said Mullica, who also serves as a state representative in Colorado.

So with his wife's support, he left home.

"I have a 6-year-old, 4-year-old and 1-year-old," the father said. "We really talk to them a lot about when you have the opportunity to help somebody you should help them. And I feel like you need to walk that walk."

While he was here, however, there were sacrifices. He missed special moments with this family.

He choked back tears describing that time.

"I'll try not to tear up now. I missed my daughter's first step while I was there. I guess it doesn't hit you until it happened," he said.

But he knew staff and detainees at the Cook County Jail needed help.

"No matter what you're here for, no matter what your story is behind it, our job was to make sure they were safe and protected and we cared for them," he said.

As of Thursday, Cook County Sheriff's Office reports that 94 detainees have COVID-19, as well as 77 officers and employees.

Overall, more than 330 employees previously tested positive and have returned to work.

"The people I did interact with are just some of the most friendly and welcoming people I've been around," Mullica said.

Mullica is a Coloradan at heart, but he also appreciated the city's classic beef sandwiches and Chicago spirit.

"I fell in love with your food," he said. "My wife told me I needed to take it easy because I discovered Portillos and Italian Beef sandwiches."

"The spirit of Chicago is strong," he said. "You sense that, you sense that - that people are in this to make sure everyone gets through this."

Mullica said he's healthy and will remember his time helping others in in the jail for the rest of his life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolittle villagecook county jailcoronavirus illinoisnurses
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COOK COUNTY JAIL
'Steady decrease' in coronavirus cases at Cook County Jail, officials say
Cook County sheriff calls jail case 'constitutional whack-a-mole' as re-entry ministry surges
Detainee in custody after escape from Cook County Jail
Cook Co. Jail runs out of electronic monitoring devices
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bars, restaurants can reopen outdoor dining in Phase 3 of reopening, Pritzker says
Chicago restaurants won't be ready for outdoor dining by May 29: mayor
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Strategies to nail any at-home interview
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Gov. Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
FDA posts online list of unvetted COVID-19 antibody tests
CDC establishes new school reopening guidelines
Show More
Pedestrian killed in Wheeling crash ID'd as Chicago man
Gym teacher's burpee challenge keeps students active at home
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 487, cases top 13K
Suburbs work on plans to close streets are restaurants ready outdoor seating
More TOP STORIES News