Kyle Rittenhouse's mother says son shot 3 Kenosha protestors in self-defense: 'He's not a monster'

WATCH: What Antioch teen said just before deadly Kenosha protest shooting

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- The mother of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old from Illinois who fatally shot two people during violent protests in Kenosha, defended her son in her first on-camera interview Wednesday.Kyle Rittenhouse is charged with first degree intentional homicide, which carries a life prison sentence. Authorities say the Antioch teen shot three protestors with an AR-15 style rifle, killing two of them, during violent protests in Kenosha.In a sit-down interview, Wendy Rittenhouse said she believes her son was in Kenosha to help protect businesses - and ended up protecting himself."They need to watch the video," Wendy Rittenhouse said. "He's not a monster."The shootings happened in August during the unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police.Rittenhouse's mother said she has been speaking to her son every day working to get him home."If he didn't have that gun, he would have been dead," Wendy Rittenhouse said. "Point-blank. It was all self-defense. I saw it. If I wasn't his mother, I would have said the same thing - it was self-defense. He was chased by a bunch of mob."Rittenhouse's lawyers also claim he was acting in self-defense because they believe he was under attack.Video taken the night of the shootings shows Rittenhouse walking around Kenosha armed with the rifle. Another video shows Rittenhouse running away from a group of people after prosecutors say he had already shot and killed someone. That video clip shows Rittenhouse falling down - before firing again.Wendy Rittenhouse said her son was not there to hurt anyone."People need just to watch a video. And they need to go step by step on it," Wendy Rittenhouse said. "He didn't, he didn't do nothing wrong. He was attacked by a mob. The first guy to the second and to the third guy. "Rittenhouse was being held at a detention center in Vernon Hills. He was extradited back to Wisconsin to face charges.The Rittenhouse family said they are getting closer to coming up with the $2 million cash bond they will need to post to bring Rittenhouse home.