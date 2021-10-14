Glenview man killed in Lake County hit-and-run on Route 45 in Indian Creek

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are looking for the driver that killed a Lake County man in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.The Lake County Coroner's Office said police were called to the 200-block of Route 45 shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday and found a man unconscious after being struck by a car.He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he died two days later.The man was identified as 22-year-old Wojciech Glowik of Glenview. Police are now searching for a white Audi with damage on the front end.Glowik's family said he was a "humble, kind, sweet, smart and handsome" man."We still feel his presence and are so devastated he did not come home to us," they said.Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office.