Zion police officer shoots 1, Lake County officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
18 minutes ago

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- Lake County police officials say a person was shot by a police officer in Zion Thursday evening.

Christopher Covelli said one person was shot by a Zion police officer and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Covelli did not say what led up to the shooting or whether any other shots were fired.

Covelli said a Zion police officer was also taken to a hospital for observation. It was not clear if or how the officer was injured, or if it was the same officer who had fired the shots.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

