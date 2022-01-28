beach erosion

City announces first steps to long-term Lake Michigan erosion solutions

EMBED <>More Videos

City announces plans for long-term lakeshore protection

CHICAGO (WLS) -- No matter the season, the lakefront from the south all the way to border of Evanston is considered Chicago's crown jewel.

"It's the reason I live here, I have a water view it's healing its incredible," said Rogers Park resident Nicholas Barron.

Residents with those incredible views have had a firsthand look at beaches disappearing because of erosion.

Juneway Terrace Beach is Jenny Learner's childhood beach. She now lives in an apartment right next door overlooking the lake. Learner said the erosion has caused the foundation in her building to sink several feet

"The waves the other day we're coming all the way up here, the water was hitting the window," she said.

As a short term fix to prevent further erosion, boulders and concrete walls have been in place at Juneway and other Chicago beaches.

"You can do those Band-Aid fixes, but at the end of the day, it's not going to be along tern solution," said Steve Fischer, Army Corp of Engineers Chicago District.

Thursday, the first step towards a long term solution was announced. With the help of federal funds under the new infrastructure bill, a study will be conducted to come up with solutions for several beaches from Juneway all the way to the South Water Purification Plant.

"I'm grateful we have broken the logjam and gotten the resources to move forward," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The study will take three years. The next step is for Congress to appropriate funds for the long term projects. Mayor Lightfoot said it could cost over $500 million, but she said the investment is well worth it.

Lightfoot said saving Chicago's shoreline is not only critical for the city's economy, but for all residents who are lucky enough live near the Lake or right on it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencechicagorogers parkbeach erosionlake michigan
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEACH EROSION
Chicago shoreline study fully funded with help from feds
Hawaii beaches disappearing amid rising sea levels
Beverly Shores homeowners battle beach erosion
Partnerships seek solutions to protect majesty of Great Lakes
TOP STORIES
Boy, 11, charged in armed Chicago carjacking caught on video
Chicago, NW Ind. could see 6 inches of lake effect snow overnight
Lower Wacker shooting of carjacking suspect caught on video: sources
2 shot, 1 fatally, outside Roseland church
Toddler credited with saving family of 7 from devastating house fire
Chief Cook Co. judge defends judicial system in rare public address
Housing needed for 400 more Afghan refugees expected in Chicago in Feb
Show More
CPD investigating suspicious object outside Loop bank branch
Holocaust survivor perseveres after childhood horrors
IL reports 14,422 new COVID cases, 149 deaths
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, cold
Chicago parents hope some good can come from son's death
More TOP STORIES News