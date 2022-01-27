beach erosion

$1.5M in federal funds to go toward restoring, protecting Lake Michigan shoreline

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Sen. Dick Durbin among Chicago, federal officials in attendance to make announcement at Shedd Aquarium
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago shoreline study fully funded with help from feds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal funding is on the way, which will be a big shot in the arm when it comes to the shoreline restoration effort and protecting the Great Lakes.

A who's who of top elected officials from the city and the state came together Thursday morning at the Shedd Aquarium.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Sen. Dick Durbin, along with a slew of other federal and city leaders, announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has allocated $1.5 million in funding from the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" to the "Chicago Shoreline Storm Damage Reduction Project."

The funding will support ongoing efforts to restore the Chicago shoreline after extensive coastal storm damage and rising lake levels.

WATCH: Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches

"We need to assess the current, fragile state of the Lake Michigan shoreline all along the city of Chicago and beyond. I know my colleagues will tell you personal stories from their districts. The shoreline is under assault," Durbin said.

It will also be used to protect Lake Michigan from a species of Asian carp, threatening the lake's ecosystem and fishing industry.

Lawmakers are thrilled that the money will be used in part to fund a study which will help determine the best course of action to preserve the shoreline.

"We need it to protect against the rising lake levels, so I'm happy to report that the city has committed $1.5 million as our local match, meaning that with this $1.5 million federal investment, the shoreline study is now fully funded, and folks we are ready to go," Lightfoot said.

WATCH: Mayor Lightfoot discusses funding to protect Chicago shoreline


EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lightfoot discussed funding to protect the Chicago shoreline.



Last month, local lawmakers sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, urging them to invest in the preservation and protection efforts.

RELATED: An Ocean on the Lake: Inside Chicago's Shedd Aquarium

So, this is a victory.

One neighborhood hit especially hard by the effects of beach erosion is Rodgers Park, beaten up by large waves, causing an entire beach there to disappear.

Parts of the lakefront trail have also been punished by the same issue over time, causing closures in certain areas.

Erosion is also threatening homes and buildings along the lakefront.

So lawmakers see this funding as a critical step in the right direction and the first step they need to really address the issue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagomuseum campuslori lightfootbeach erosioninfrastructurelake michigandick durbinclimate change
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEACH EROSION
Hawaii beaches disappearing amid rising sea levels
Beverly Shores homeowners battle beach erosion
Partnerships seek solutions to protect majesty of Great Lakes
Great Lakes, Lake Michigan shorelines eroded, damaged after years of high water levels
TOP STORIES
Bears hiring Matt Eberflus as new head coach
CPS teacher killed in murder-suicide was active in violence prevention
Chicago parents hope some good can come from son's death
Lower Wacker shooting of carjacking suspect caught on video: sources
11-year-old boy charged in West Englewood carjacking: CPD
Longtime Lombard couple spends final days together battling COVID
Laquan McDonald's grandmother calls for Van Dyke to say in prison
Show More
Biden confirms he will nominate first Black woman to SCOTUS
2 charged in murder of girl,8, in Little Village due in court
Truck slides off Indiana tollway, leaving trailer dangling from bridge
What to know about the judge viewed as Biden's top Supreme Court pick
Chicago Weather: Breezy, milder Thursday
More TOP STORIES News