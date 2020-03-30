Careers

Tips for navigating job search, employment opportunities during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millions of people are out of work and more layoffs could be coming as the U.S. officials deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Jobs hiring during coronavirus pandemic include Papa John's, Amazon, Walmart

It can be a stressful time, with many people unsure of what to expect next in their employment.

Jessica Schaeffer, Senior Director, of the LaSalle Network stopped by ABC7 studios with tips on what you can do if you find yourself out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The LaSalle Network is a Chicago-based staffing agency with more than 20 years of experience matching job seekers with employers.

For more information on available resources please visit: www.thelasallenetwork.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersemploymentbusinesssocietycoronaviruscareersjobs
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News