Chicago-based group Lettuce Entertain You, Do-Rite Donuts sued over COVID-19 surcharge

Plaintiff said he was not told about surcharge at Tinley Park Do-Rite Donuts before ordering

The plaintiff said he was not told about that 3% surcharge at the Tinley Park doughnut shop before ordering.

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is suing the Chicago-based restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You, along with Do-Rite Donuts, for putting a COVID surcharge on his bill.

The plaintiff said he was not told about that 3% surcharge at the Tinley Park doughnut shop before ordering.

He argues menu prices should be raised to cover extra costs, instead of adding a surcharge.

SEE MORE: Are COVID-19 surcharges legal? Chicago business faces criticism for new fee

Lettuce Entertain You said it will not talk about pending litigation.

After businesses reopened amid COVID-related closures in 2020, some began to put so-called COVID-19 surcharges in place.

Both the city of Chicago and the Illinois Attorney General have said reasonable price increases are acceptable, as long as it's properly disclosed and doesn't come off as a tax.