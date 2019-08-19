65 pounds of marijuana found in stolen vehicle; bust credited to 'Blue Net' license plate reader system

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Hammond, Indiana, are showing off a large drug seizure.

Officials are giving credit to their "Blue Net" license plate reader for assisting in the bust.

The license plate reader system alerted police to a stolen vehicle parked outside a home where officers found more than 65 lbs. of marijuana.

Over a three-day period they recovered three other stolen vehicles, as well as firearms and cash through the use of Blue Net.

Two people are under arrest in connection to the bust.
