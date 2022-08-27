2022 Life Time Chicago Triathlon returns this weekend

The Life Time Chicago Triathlon returns to the waterways and streets of the Windy City this weekend,

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Life Time Chicago Triathlon returns to the waterways and streets of the Windy City this weekend,

People ages six to 89 from 44 states and 14 countries will swim, bike and run the through Chicago - crossing the finish line at Grant Park.

The triathlon runs from August 27th and 28th.

The elite endurance competition began in 1983,and is now regarded as one of the most recognizable races in the world.

Among the participants is two-time cancer survivor Deana Nyenhuis. Her inspirational story involves overcoming addiction issues, depression and anxiety throughout her life.

Nyenhuis said movement is what helped her get her life back on track.

"I started initially working out to help my physical issues but it helped me overcome my mental health issues," said Nyenhuis. "I realized is a exercise is a natural antidepressant."

"I never thought that I could compete in a triathlon but I started little by little. You have all the tools that you need within you to heal yourself," Nyenhuis said,.

Saturday, August 27

Kids Tri - 7am

SuperSprint distance - 10am

*Start / Finish - Foster Beach: 5200 N. Lake Shore Dr.

Sunday, August 28

International distance - 6am

Sprint distance - 8am

*Start - Monroe Harbor: 700 S. Lake Shore Dr.

*Finish - Grant Park: 900 S. Columbus Dr.