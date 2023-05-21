WATCH LIVE

Street closures planned for Sunday's Lifetime Chicago Spring Half Marathon

Sunday, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
Street closures and traffic ae expected during the Life Time Spring Half Marathon in Chicago Sunday. The route begins on Columbus Drive.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Street closures will be in place on Sunday morning for the Lifetime Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 10K.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said more than 10,000 people are expected to participate in the event.

The half marathon will begin at 7 a.m., and the 10K will start at 7:45 a.m. It is set to end on Columbus Drive alongside Maggie Daley Park at 337 E. Randolph, where runners will gather at the Spring Market Finish Festival.

Full list of street closures:

  • Monroe: DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus Drive - All lanes, 3 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Columbus: Lower Randolph to Monroe - Northbound lanes, 3 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Columbus: Lower Randolph to Monroe - Southbound lanes, 3 a.m. - noon
  • Columbus: Monroe to Jackson - All lanes, 3 a.m. - 9 a.m.
  • Columbus: Jackson to Roosevelt - All lanes, 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.
  • Lower Randolph: Lakefront Path to Columbus - Eastbound lanes, 6:30 a.m. - noon
  • Randolph Exit (northbound lanes): DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Randolph - Northbound exit lane, 6:30 a.m. - noon

