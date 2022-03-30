LIHEAP application: IL residents urged to apply now for assistance to prevent utility shutoffs

Additional information on Illinois' Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you are having trouble paying your utility bills, there is help available for Illinois residents.Gov. JB Pritzker and state officials are encouraging low-income families to apply for assistance to pay their natural gas, propane and electric services through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).Households in danger of having their utilities shut off should visitto apply, or call the hotline for real-time assistance in over 30 languages at. Interested residents are encouraged to apply by May 31, 2022.More than $150 million in benefits is available for those who qualify. The state said more than 230,000 Illinois households have received utility assistance since the LIHEAP was launched in 2021.The State of Illinois offers various programs to support eligible low-income families with utility assistance. These programs are open to ALL eligible low-income Illinois families who meet the criteria, including undocumented families. While the amount of support varies based on the needs of individual families, this year's LIHEAP recipients have received an average of $930 per household. Through LIHEAP, support for eligible families includes:-One-time Direct Vendor Payment: All LIHEAP recipients typically receive a one-time payment to help with utilities bills.-Crisis/ Reconnection Assistance: Funding is available for families in heating-related emergency situations.-Furnace Assistance: Based on funding availability, Furnace Assistance may be provided to households that do not have an operating furnace for their residence.-UDAP: UDAP provides support for current year LIHEAP and Percentage of Income Payment Plan ( PIPP) customers either on a utility's disconnection list or in imminent threat of disconnection due to an arrearage of $250 or more. Families who receive LIHEAP benefits automatically qualify for this program and do not need to apply separately.-Home Weatherization Program: The Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program ( IHWAP) helps low income residents and households conserve fuel and reduce energy costs by making their homes and apartments more energy efficient.