Chicago police: Group robs man at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of four suspects robbed a man at gunpoint in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Two people were walking on the sidewalk in the 900-block of West Armitage Avenue at about 1 a.m. when police said four male suspects got out of a gray SUV.

'Downright disgusting': Young man fighting for life after thief shot him 3 times in Lincoln Park

A 26-year-old man fell to the ground and had his wallet taken at gunpoint, police said. The other victim was able to run to safety, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one was taken into custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

The incident came a few days after an armed robbery in Lincoln Park led to a man being shot three times. The shooting was captured on surveillance video and the victim remains hospitalized, fighting for his life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkchicago crimearmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
City Council committee to begin casino approval process
Young man fighting for life after thief shot him 3 times
12-year-old boy injured in shooting on SW Side, police say
Gardener killed in West Pullman shooting ID'd; rapper among those shot
CPD searching for man they say attacked 3 women, sexually assaulted 1
23 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Moms of missing Black women gather to ensure cases are not forgotten
Show More
Chicago community celebrates Ukrainian moms on Mother's Day
$50M worth of cocaine found in Nespresso factory
Judge denies Kim Foxx's bid to let inmate out early under new law
Marriott takes on Airbnb by offering private home rentals
Chicago Weather: Breezy, much warmer Monday
More TOP STORIES News