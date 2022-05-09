Chicago police: Group robs man at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of four suspects robbed a man at gunpoint in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.
Two people were walking on the sidewalk in the 900-block of West Armitage Avenue at about 1 a.m. when police said four male suspects got out of a gray SUV.
A 26-year-old man fell to the ground and had his wallet taken at gunpoint, police said. The other victim was able to run to safety, police said.
No injuries were reported and no one was taken into custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
The incident came a few days after an armed robbery in Lincoln Park led to a man being shot three times. The shooting was captured on surveillance video and the victim remains hospitalized, fighting for his life.
