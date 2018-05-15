Lisle car accident kills 1, hospitalizes emergency responders

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A serious car crash in Lisle Tuesday afternoon left one of the drivers dead and two police officers hospitalized.

Police and fire officials responded to the accident in the 900 block of Ogden Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that a 74-year-old man driving a blue Nissan Rogue westbound crossed over the center line and crashed into a black Acura that was driving eastbound.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue and the two people inside the Acura were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan Rogue later died of his injuries, police said.

Two Lisle police officers were also hospitalized after they were exposed to blood after applying tourniquets and bandages to the victims.


Traffic near the scene was diverted for about three hours.

The two police officers were treated at Edward Hospital in Naperville and have been released back to duty.
