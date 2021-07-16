Gary rallies around Little League team to help send them to state championship

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary's Little League team has earned a spot in the state championships next week. But the team needed some help getting there, and people in the community stepped up.We've often seen how sports can lift up different communities all across the nation. The Calumet Region Senior All-Star Team is now bringing that same joy to the city of Gary, and people and businesses in the community are pitching in to help make those kids' dreams come true.The Little League team is just one baseball tournament away from the Little League World Series."We practice every day," said Coach Ermon Hill. "And they want to practice every day, so it's very exciting."The team will hit the field next week in the state tournament, with a World Series berth on the line for the 14 to 16-year-olds. But the last Little League left in Gary needed some help to send the team to that tournament, so the community stepped up with donations."It means a lot for the kids, but not only for the kids, it means a lot for the community," Hill said. "This is something positive, something the community can cheer for and be proud of."The minor league RailCats chipped in, and so did some businesses, like Alliance Steel."It's tremendous," said Drew Gross, owner of Alliance Steel. "I'm so excited for these young athletes to have the opportunity to go on and experience something so great. It's an honor to be a part of it."The senior baseball team will head out to Greenwood, Indiana for their four-day tournament next week. You can also pitch in a donation on their Facebook page.