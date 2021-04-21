glam lab

'90s-style looks inspired by Freeform's 'Cruel Summer'

By Johanna Trupp
'90s-style looks inspired by Freeform's 'Cruel Summer'

New York, NY -- I love any reason to delve back into butterfly clips and tattoo chokers but Freeform's new show "Cruel Summer" was an especially fun occasion for a throwback dress-up.

"Cruel Summer" is a psychological thriller produced by Jessica Biel that takes place in the early to mid 1990s. A popular high school girl suddenly goes missing and an overlooked classmate seems to become popular overnight and seemingly takes her place. It's juicy! I couldn't stop watching and I can't wait for the next episode.

I was born in 1990 so I do have a sense of the decade's fashions. However, the show specifically takes place between 1993 and 1995. In those years, I believe my mom was still dressing me mainly in dresses and clogs. So, to get some true fashion inspiration, I spoke with someone who curated the looks for the show.

Brooke Wilson was a costume buyer and assistant designer for multiple "Cruel Summer" episodes. She shared exactly what I would need to do to channel the decade and the main characters. After that, it was time for some vintage finds! I asked the staff at 2nd Street, a second-hand clothing store known for one-of-a-kind pieces, to pull me some looks.

Check out the full "Glam Lab" episode for some easy '90s-inspired looks and check out Freeform's "Cruel Summer" for the full experience, now streaming on Hulu!
