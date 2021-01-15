localish

Artist Muck Rock finds a sense of belonging through her art

LOS ANGELES -- Artist Jules Muck began painting graffiti as a teen in Europe and England in the 1990s. Now, her art is seen across the United States and around the world.

"I think that art is bringing a lot of light to people, and especially street art is very important right now because museums and galleries are closed," she told Localish.

In Santa Monica, CA you can see her mural that calls for peace after two men were killed in late August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"When I'm driving around LA or anywhere I see one of my pieces, the main thing that it does for me is it makes me feel at home," Muck said. "I'm a first-generation immigrant and everywhere I've lived I've felt like I didn't belong so when I put my work out there I feel like oh I'm allowed to be here."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalish show (lsh)mural artslocalish
LOCALISH
Philly's 'Favorite Trashman' clean-up work extends beyond his pickup route
Jersey boys turn homebrewing idea into Armageddon Brewing
Local lingerie shop sells inclusive sizes for all
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UK COVID variant found in Chicago
IL reports 6,642 new COVID cases, 123 deaths
New Chicago speed camera enforcement takes effect Friday
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Lake County restaurants reopen indoor dining, defying state COVID-19 orders
Show More
Top scams of 2020; what to watch out for in 2021
Evanston's Village Farmstand connects food producers with consumers
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
WI teen charged with killing infant daughter in woods
More TOP STORIES News