localish

Chicago shop offers plant-based empanadas

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago shop offers plant-based empanadas

CHICAGO -- Fons, a plant-based empanada shop in Lincoln Park, offers nine different vegan friendly empanadas all created by chef and co-owner Daniel Briceno. Briceno and his wife Daniela Crespo opened up the shop in early April, and said they've already gotten love from the community.

Fons offers empanadas with a diverse selection of plant-based fillings. Briceno said some of the house favorites are a Cuban-style ropa vieja and an Italian-inspired Margherita empanada with vegan mozzarella created by Briceno himself.

"Fons was created to bring people an option that is plant-based to reduce meat consumption," Briceno said.

Briceno said the name of his empanada joint means "origin" in Latin. To him, the word's meaning is related to nutrients, which correlated with his plant-based mission.

In the two weeks since Fons has opened, Briceno said he's seen a lot of support from the community.

Fons also offers nationwide shipping to 24 states via their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkvegetableveganrestaurantbite sizelocalishwls
LOCALISH
'90s-style looks inspired by Freeform's 'Cruel Summer'
How to get glowing red carpet skin just like the celebs
Tatstat, the app that connects tattoo artists and clients like never before
Man with autism shares struggles, triumphs on life's journey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rally calls for police reforms outside Chicago City Council
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
Police kill Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
707 Naperville students under COVID-related quarantine
IL reports 2,765 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
Man charged in Kenosha Co. bar shooting that killed 3
CPS plans to fully reopen schools this fall
Show More
George Floyd protest: Chicago reaction peaceful after Chauvin verdict
Teen arrested in connection with carjacking, CPD chase: officials
Loretto Hospital resumes vaccinations for Austin residents
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
Here's how long Derek Chauvin could spend in prison
More TOP STORIES News