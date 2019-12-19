Filmmakers recreate Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer shot for shot

By Tim Sarquis
A group of filmmakers from Fresno, CA got together to recreate the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer shot for shot, using only handmade costumes and props! Bryan and Roque are the creative duo behind Dumb Drum, a YouTube channel focused on sweded films. Together, they created SwedeFest, a film festival where filmmakers recreate scenes or trailers of popular movies, using low-to no budget, otherwise known as a swede.

We go behind the scenes of their latest production, recreating The Rise of Skywalker trailer and how they united the local film making community.

See the full recreated trailer below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnomoviesmovie theaterswede filmstar warstheaterfilm festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
3 arrested in 'sophisticated' retail theft ring: Wilmette PD
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
'Hospital of horrors': Lawsuit alleges child abuse, cover-up at North Side psychiatric hospital
Ordinance to delay recreational marijuana sales fails
Part of 'Obamacare' invalid, more review needed: Court
Show More
Judge sets Chicago man free after 29 years in prison
Triple-organ transplant recipients reunite at University of Chicago Medicine
Trump tweets grievances ahead of impeachment vote, rally in Battle Creek, Mich.
Driver attacked by victims' mom at prison sentencing in deaths of 3 siblings at Ind. bus stop
Coast Guard seizes $312 million of suspected cocaine
More TOP STORIES News