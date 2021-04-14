localish legends

WATCH NOW: Localish Legends Trailer

EMBED <>More Videos

Localish Legends Trailer

NEW YORK -- What is a Localish Legend? We all know them: The heroes and the weirdos. The icons and the iconoclasts. The beloved classics and the outlandish innovators. The unforgettable, undeniable, unbelievable people and places whose reputations precede them.

They are mothers and fathers, loved ones and family, strangers and friends you just haven't met yet.

Anyone can be a Localish Legend, as long as they live their life LEGENDARILY!

Every week five Legends will compete for the title of Localish Legend. And the best part? YOU DECIDE!

Click HERE to watch more episodes of Localish Legends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorktrailerslocalish legendslocalish
LOCALISH LEGENDS
New York Nico Saves NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
IL reports 3,536 new COVID cases, 31 deaths
Video of teen killed by CPD shown to boy's family
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan, end longest US war
Kristin Smart killed during 1996 rape attempt, DA says
Expert blames George Floyd's death on heart rhythm problem: LIVE COVERAGE
Show More
Texas DACA recipient now stuck in Mexico away from family
Obama Presidential Center pre-construction work begins in Jackson Park
Rainbow Cone coming to Lombard soon
St. Joseph HS to close after 61 years in Westchester
Chicago vaccine site opens at Bronzeville church
More TOP STORIES News