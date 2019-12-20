bite size

Otoño in Highland Park Is Serving Traditional Spanish Tapas and Authentic Paella!

Otoño is modern Spanish cuisine with hints of Japanese influences in Highland Park, California. When it comes to authentic paella, this neighborhood restaurant dives deep and doesn't disappoint! The traditional tapas and Spanish gins transport you to Valencia, Spain - surrounded by colorful murals and music to compliment your experience. Otoño, which is spanish for Los Angeles, is Chef/Owner, Teresa Montaño's second restaurant. The restaurant is inspired by the birthplace of paella, Valencia, Spain. The biggest influence for the decor and design of the space comes from the old town of Valencia. For more info visit their website: Otoño
Follow their social media accounts here: Otoño Facebook and Otoño Instagram and Otoño Twitter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
highland parkfoodfyi restaurantsbite sizelocalish
BITE SIZE
Amylos Taverna brings authentic Greek food to Queens
Honey Butter Fried Chicken? Say No More
21 Seeds Tequila made by women for women
Brioche Donuts with Hawaiian flavors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer found guilty in off-duty shooting death of neighbor
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Man admits killing girlfriend on cruise ship
2 'Hamilton' stars turn off-stage passion into new golf business
Officials: Please don't bring weed to airport, even when it's legal
Man calls 911 to say he killed someone on North Side: police
Person thrown into display case during Loop robbery: CPD
Show More
Chicago bars ramp up safety measures during holidays
VIDEO: Top 10 Chicago weather events of the decade
Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker
Woman, baby killed in unincorporated Lake Villa crash, 4 injured
Breast enhancement surgery leaves teen with severe brain damage
More TOP STORIES News