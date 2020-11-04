Pumpkin beer? How Saint Arnold Brewing came up with the popular Pumpkinator

HOUSTON, Texas -- Nothing says fall like leaves changing colors, pumpkin spice lattes, and pumpkin beer.

Saint Arnold Brewing's Pumpkinator, brewed in Houston, Texas, has won the honor of best pumpkin beer in the country.

People will even wait for hours in line to just to get a six-pack.

From the first year Saint Arnold Brewing tried it, it has sold out all across the city.

People will often turn their hunt to social media to find cases in stock at grocery or liquor stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfallsocietyktrkcraft beerlocalish show (lsh)beerlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden stands on the brink of winning
Missing woman's body found in Midlothian forest preserve
'Count Every Vote' protest in Chicago calls for Trump to concede
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
Arrests made after fires set, clashes with police in NYC
Kinzinger tells Trump to stop calls to end vote counting, claims of fraud
Woman, 70, hit by stray bullet inside Austin home
Show More
Pritzker warns of 'painful' cuts after IL votes against tax referendum
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Underwood, Oberweis nearly tied as absentee votes are counted
Republicans declare victory in IL graduated income tax amendment decision
IL 2020 live presidential election results
More TOP STORIES News