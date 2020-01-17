art

This one-of-a-kind museum will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about art

You won't want to leave this interactive art museum that evolved out of a thrift store and it's 60 years' worth of goods. Including works from high profile artists, this museum allows you to explore art like never before.
