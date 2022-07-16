wild animals

Police chase down emu seen wandering through Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Police chase down emu seen wandering through Greenspoint area

HOUSTON, Texas -- What would you do if you were leaving work, only to be met with an emu on the road?

A hilarious video from the Greenspoint area shows a woman's reaction to that very scenario.

"Y'all see this ostrich? Somebody done lost they ostrich," Yvette Fleming said. "Uh oh. He's taking off running. He's moving now. What in the world."

It actually wasn't an ostrich. It was an emu that got loose Thursday afternoon.

Fleming was in her car when she saw a couple of Houston police cruisers, with their lights on, chasing the large bird.

According to HPD, officers were called to the 300 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East in response to a traffic hazard.

They arrived at the scene to find it was an emu on the loose.

The game warden eventually caught the emu, and since they're not illegal to own, it was returned to its owner.

SEE ALSO: Cows beat the heat while roaming neighborhood on Houston's southside
EMBED More News Videos

When you get hot in the blazing Texas sun... so do the animals!



The Houston area is no stranger to bizarre animal encounters.

Earlier this week, a group of cows was seen wandering a neighborhood on the city's southside, lounging in the shade in front yards on an especially hot day.

From tigers and alligators to horses and otters, Houston has seen it all.

MORE ANIMAL SPOTTING STORIES:
Murder suspect who was linked to tiger in west Houston has been arrested on evading charges
EMBED More News Videos

The suspect is now in custody, but the question remains - where is the tiger?


Otters spotted playing in Houston's Buffalo Bayou
EMBED More News Videos

This video is too cute not to watch.



Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted on Texas coast
EMBED More News Videos

Flamingo No. 492, aka "Pink Floyd," has been spotted several times in Wisconsin, Louisiana and Texas over the 17 years since he escaped.


Alligator creates traffic delay on Fred Hartman Bridge
EMBED More News Videos

Houston traffic is a zoo, and that statement couldn't be true enough with the busy but interesting time police had with a scaly creature on the Fred Hartman Bridge. Only ABC13's SkyEye captured the ordeal Wednesday.


Man visiting Texas City Dike captures rare sighting of manatee
EMBED More News Videos

It was a first! At least for one man visiting the Texas City Dike, who thought he saw a dolphin having trouble in the water.


Loose horse spotted crossing SH-288
EMBED More News Videos

This poor creature was seen trotting along the freeway by this driver, who expresses his frustration perfectly!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexasfunny videohouston police departmentwild animalsbirdsanimalanimal newscaught on videoanimalsu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILD ANIMALS
Black bear has a ball playing solo soccer game in CA neighborhood
Black bear dies after getting stuck inside hot car in Tennessee
Researchers use scout snake to find record-breaking python
Venomous snake bite sends FL boy to hospital for days
TOP STORIES
Feds found explosive material linked to accused Highland Park shooter
Father fatally shot in front of daughter in Evanston park, family says
Police release photos in deadly Bronzeville hit-and-run
Ivana Trump's cause of death released by medical examiner
CPD officer found dead in home ID'd
Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in Highland Park very critical
CPS holds job fair to hire teachers before school starts
Show More
25-year-old good Samaritan rescues kids from house fire
Inside 2019 boat crash involving Alex Murdaugh's family
Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero
Milwaukee gets recommendation to host 2024 GOP convention
BBB warns about scams lurking among work from home job opportunities
More TOP STORIES News