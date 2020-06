Chicago coronavirus: Mayor Lightfoot to discuss COVID-19's impact on city budget

EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you can expect in Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss funding from the CARES Act.Mayor Lightfoot will also speak about the impact COVID-19 has had on the city's budget.The move comes as the city moved into Phase 3 of reopening earlier this month, allowing restaurants to reopen with outdoor dining. On Monday, many parks and Chicago Public Library branches reopened.