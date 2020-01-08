Northbrook Louis Vuitton robbery suspect photos released; Chicago store robbed on same night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police have released images of five people they suspect of robbing a Louis Vuitton store in north suburban Northbrook Monday night.

The robbery took place on the same day as a similar robbery in Chicago on Michigan Avenue.

In the Northbrook robbery, a group of five suspects, believed to be teenagers, entered the store at Northbrook Court at about 7:30 p.m. and grabbed approximately $20,000 worth of purses and ran out of the store.

No one was injured. Witnesses told police that the suspects ran to a white sedan and fled the scene at a high rate of speed eastbound on Lake Cook Road.

Police footage from the squad car of an officer who happened to be at the mall at the time shows the car speeding away. An officer tried to pull the car of thieves over for speeding, but they got away.

That officer did not know about the theft at the time he tried to pull the car over.

Northbrook police have been in contact with Chicago police, but it is not known if the thefts are related.
