Loyola University students on alert after 2 robberies within minutes on campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loyola was quick to alert students about these robberies.

Students said the incidents are surprising, as they generally feel safe in this area of Rogers Park.

Loyola University issued a warning students and residents in the area about two late night robberies. Both incidents happening just after 10 p.m. Friday, minutes apart from each other near west Arthur and North Lakewood avenues.

"It was really surprising because my girlfriend lives right over there, so seeing it happen so close -- just not a good thing to hear," said Loyola student Brandon Sadowski.

The community alert said a student was walking on that block when a person demanded their cell phone and threatened the victim with a gun that was not visible.

Moments later, another student was walking in the same area when the school said they were approached by several people. That's when they demanded the victim's cellphone while displaying a knife.

Neither student was hurt as the offenders ran off.

"It's shocking because I wouldn't really expect something like that to happen around here because it's normally a pretty safe area," said fellow Loyola student Ian Hipp.

Students said they are happy to see campus police patrolling the area Saturday, adding that they'd like to see more of that, along with more effort from the city to stop these types of crimes.

"Do something to address root causes of crime, like poverty -- at least do something about it," Hipp said.

No one has been arrested. Campus police is asking anyone with information on the robberies to call them or Chicago Police.