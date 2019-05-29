Man, 67, shoots would-be robber in Avondale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 67-year-old man shot his would-be robber in the city's Avondale neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the victim was unloading his vehicle behind a business in the 2800-block of West Belmont Street when a man between 20 and 30 years old approached him.

Police said the younger man hit the older man in his head and face and forcibly took his property from him. The victim then pulled out a handgun and fired at the robber.

The would-be robber was struck in the lower back and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where his condition was stabilized. The victim was also taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital to treat swelling and bruising to his face and head, where his condition was also stabilized.

An investigation by Area North detectives is ongoing.
