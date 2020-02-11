Man charged after 2 fatally shot in Chinatown robbery attempt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in the murders of two men who were targeted during a robbery attempt in Chinatown, Chicago police said.

Police said they arrested 20-year-old Alvin Thomas was taken into custody about 15 minutes after the shooting took place early Sunday morning in the 2000-block of South Wells Street inside an apartment building parking lot.

Thomas tried to rob two men in their late 30s and a woman in her 40s, police said. The woman complied, but the two men resisted, at which point police said Thomas shot and killed the two men. The woman was unharmed.

Thomas has been charged with two felony counts of murder and is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

The charges come just hours after a community meeting in Chinatown which focused on safety in the neighborhood.
