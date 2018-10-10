Schaumburg man charged with DUI after pregnant mother of 4 fatally struck in Streamwood

EMBED </>More Videos

A 67-year-old Schaumburg man was charged with DUI in the death of a pregnant mother of four, who was fatally struck while pushing a car in northwest suburban Streamwood.

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
A 67-year-old Schaumburg man was charged with DUI in the death of a pregnant mother of four, who was fatally struck while pushing a car in northwest suburban Streamwood.

Hinigo Olvera, of the 100-block of Barrett Lane, was charged Tuesday with aggravated DUI causing death, Streamwood police said Wednesday.

Olvera is accused of driving while intoxicated and striking 29-year-old Aries Cobian on East Lake Street just east of South Park Avenue just after 7:35 p.m. Monday.

RELATED: Pregnant mom of 4 killed after pickup rear-ends car she was pushing in Streamwood
EMBED More News Videos

A mother of four was fatally crushed after the car she was pushing was rear-ended by a pickup truck Monday night in Streamwood, police said.



Cobian was crushed when the 2001 Toyota pickup truck Olvera was driving rear-ended the 1994 Oldsmobile sedan she and her cousin were pushing, police said.

Cobian, of Glendale Heights, was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center, where she later died. Her father said his daughter was his sweetheart. She had four children, ages ages 9, 7, 3 and 6 months.

Her friend, Rhaven Becker, said Cobian was pregnant.

"She was scared at first, but she all kept saying is that it was meant to be, you know, she was 12 weeks," Becker said.

"It's just really sad that he claimed he didn't see her. She's human, you could have seen her," said Jasmine Stanley, the victim's friend.

Olvera is due in Bond Court in Rolling Meadows on Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitieswoman killedcrashpregnant womanDUIdui crashStreamwoodGlendale HeightsSchaumburg
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pregnant mom of 4 killed while pushing car in Streamwood
Top Stories
LIVE Hurricane Michael 2018 coverage: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida Panhandle
Teen charged in Gold Coast carjacking
4 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
Indiana cop rescues raccoon with jar on its head ... again
Women volunteers build homes for Chicago families in need
Son of limo owner in police custody following NY crash
Warner Saunders, longtime Chicago TV journalist, dies
2 Chicago area children being treated for rare polio-like illness
Show More
Sears may be days away from bankruptcy
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
Woman removed from flight due to 'emotional support' squirrel
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
More News