Man critically injured in fall at Chicago Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 33 year-old man is in critical condition after falling from a balcony at the Chicago Theatre in the Loop Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The man fell from the third floor balcony down to the basement level of the venue at about 11:30 p.m., police said.

The man suffered severe head trauma as well as a knee injury and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Further details on how the man fell have not been released.
