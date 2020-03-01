Man, 41, dies after being dragged by Red Line train at Roosevelt stop, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died Saturday after getting caught between cars and dragged by a Red Line train at the Roosevelt station in the South Loop, causing a nearly five-hour service disruption, Chicago police said.

According to police, the 41-year-old man was walking on the platform around 10:40 p.m. at the station in the 1100-block of S. State Street, when he fell between train cars.

The man's foot got stuck and he was dragged a few hundred feet when the train started moving, police said.

The victim suffered lacerations and blunt force trauma and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and fire officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released further details about the victim at this time.

Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated tracks between the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stations for several hours, according to CTA service alerts.

Normal subway service resumed by 3:22 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the man may have been intoxicated during the incident.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth looptrain accidentman killedcta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm 3rd new coronavirus case in Cook County
Lightfoot calls CTA Red Line shooting video 'extremely disturbing'
Chicagoans honor 5 killed in Milwaukee Molson Coors shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Sunday
Murders, shootings up in February 2020; overall crime down: CPD
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Family of teen fatally shot in Avalon Park seeks community help to catch killers
Show More
Tom Steyer drops out of presidential race
College recruiter fired after lining students by skin color
Warrant issued for man wanted in connection to fatal West Town bar stabbing
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
How to avoid bank account fees
More TOP STORIES News