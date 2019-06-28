Man dies after ingesting unknown substance during arrest in Waukegan, police say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died after he ate an unknown white substance while running from police in north suburban Waukegan Thursday, police said.Detectives from Waukegan's Criminal Investigations Division went to serve a search warrant for drugs at a home in the 600-block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at about 3 p.m. Police said they saw a man with an active arrest warrant drive to the residence.When the man got out of his car and began approaching the house, detectives walked up to him. The man ran away and as he was running, police said he began to eat an unknown white substance.The man fell and was placed into custody, police said. He continued to chew the substance, he refused commands to spit it out, then he became physically distressed, police said.The man was rushed to an area hospital where he died."Officers were telling him, 'Don't resist.' He didn't resist and they pulled him down. He wasn't moving, so I didn't know if he was alive or if he was just laying there and they were choking him, tasing him and he didn't resist and I figured he was dead," said witness Nicki Flowers.The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the hospital to begin their investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.Authorities said the man is a Waukegan resident in his 30s. The coroner's office will release the man's identify after family has been notified.The incident is being classified as an in-custody death and at the request of the Waukegan Police Department, it's being investigated by the Illinois State Police.