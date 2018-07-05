Man fatally shot by Chicago police in West Garfield Park identified

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who police said had a gun was shot and killed on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man shot and killed by Chicago police Tuesday night on the city's West Side, who investigators said was armed, has been identified.

Terrell Eason, 33, allegedly confronted officers responding to a report of a man with a gun in the 4700-block of West Fulton Street in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood around 8 p.m.

Officers said when they got out of their cruiser, they saw a man run off with a gun in his hand. He ran into an alley near West Wayman Street and North Cicero Avenue, hopped a fence and landed in a yard, where he encountered the officers, police said.

"As he hopped a fence into a yard, officers that were responding got into a confrontation with this armed individual. The officers were forced to discharge their weapon, striking the individual," said Deputy Chief Al Nagode, Chicago Police Department.

Eason was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he later died. Police did not say where or how many times he was wounded. Eason lived in the 400-block of West Sullivan Street, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police recovered a weapon at the scene.


The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative duty, per CPD policy. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingchicago police departmentman killedChicagoWest Garfield Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Armed man fatally shot by officers in West Garfield Park, police say
Police: Officers shoot armed man after confrontation in West Garfield Park
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Yu Darvish done for season with injuries to right elbow, triceps
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News