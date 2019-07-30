Man walking by finds human skull, crucifix and machete in woods in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- A human skull was found in a wooded area late Monday night in Clear Lake in Texas.

Police said a man was walking down the road around 11 p.m. when he went a short distance into the woods and noticed the skull.

He called police, who are now guarding the scene.



"These human remains belong to somebody and somebody deserves to know they are deceased. I talked to the good Lord above, I looked into my heart, and I called the authorities," said Michael, who found the skull.

Michael said he spent the day looking for work before he made the discovery. Along with the skull, he found another bone.

He told ABC13 KTRK he also saw a necklace with a large cross, possibly a crucifix, and a machete nearby.

Michael was a wrecker driver for 40 years and has seen a lot of tragedies, but nothing like the human skull.

"I've seen roll overs, I've seen people burned up in cars, I've seen cars rolled downhill, but nothing like I stumbled across today," said Michael.

"See the size of my head? No bigger. No skin. No flesh. No hair. No nothing," he described.

It's not clear how long the skull has been there.

HPD said crime scene units and detectives have been called out to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 moms shot, killed while working as peacekeepers on Englewood corner
'Big Boy' leaves West Chicago
Man boards Red Line train after being stabbed in Rogers Park
Residents of Manhattan subdivision say newer concrete driveways are cracking, flaking
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
Woman flees tow yard in the Loop, drags employee behind car
Texas deputy turned TV actor charged in wife's murder
Show More
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi
Red Cross offering donors gift cards due to blood supply shortage
Freund family home declared uninhabitable, may be torn down: Report
VIDEO: Kids run for cover during shooting at Mo. park
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
More TOP STORIES News