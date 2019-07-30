Man walking by finds human skull, crucifix and machete in woods in Texas

HPD detectives and the Medical Examiner are on the scene at Old Galveston Road and Clear Lake City Boulevard where bones were discovered overnight. pic.twitter.com/X6hsfgKk5H — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) July 30, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas -- A human skull was found in a wooded area late Monday night in Clear Lake in Texas.Police said a man was walking down the road around 11 p.m. when he went a short distance into the woods and noticed the skull.He called police, who are now guarding the scene."These human remains belong to somebody and somebody deserves to know they are deceased. I talked to the good Lord above, I looked into my heart, and I called the authorities," said Michael, who found the skull.Michael said he spent the day looking for work before he made the discovery. Along with the skull, he found another bone.He told ABC13 KTRK he also saw a necklace with a large cross, possibly a crucifix, and a machete nearby.Michael was a wrecker driver for 40 years and has seen a lot of tragedies, but nothing like the human skull."I've seen roll overs, I've seen people burned up in cars, I've seen cars rolled downhill, but nothing like I stumbled across today," said Michael."See the size of my head? No bigger. No skin. No flesh. No hair. No nothing," he described.It's not clear how long the skull has been there.HPD said crime scene units and detectives have been called out to investigate.