Police search for suspects after man shot in face while driving in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the face while driving on Chicago's West Side.

The victim was traveling with a woman and a young child when their car was hit by gunfire near the 3800 block of Grand Avenue in Humboldt Park.

A woman, who didn't want to be identified, said she heard two gunshots.

The victim was critically injured.

According to Chicago police, he has no known gang affiliations.
