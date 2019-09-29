Police search for suspects after man shot in face while driving in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the face while driving on Chicago's West Side.The victim was traveling with a woman and a young child when their car was hit by gunfire near the 3800 block of Grand Avenue in Humboldt Park.A woman, who didn't want to be identified, said she heard two gunshots.The victim was critically injured.According to Chicago police, he has no known gang affiliations.